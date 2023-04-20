EF Hutton Reiterates Innoviva (INVA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.55% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Innoviva is $15.47. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $23.62. The average price target represents an increase of 30.55% from its latest reported closing price of $11.85.

The projected annual revenue for Innoviva is $277MM, a decrease of 16.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.49.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL SERIES FUND INC - Index 600 Stock Portfolio holds 26K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CSF - VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF holds 15K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 79.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVA by 366.62% over the last quarter.

DFAS - Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF holds 146K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares, representing an increase of 12.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVA by 7.56% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 204K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 310K shares, representing a decrease of 51.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVA by 30.19% over the last quarter.

DMVAX - BNY Mellon Select Managers Small Cap Value Fund holds 99K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 516 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innoviva. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INVA is 0.16%, a decrease of 3.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.90% to 90,528K shares. The put/call ratio of INVA is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

Innoviva Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Innoviva, Inc. is a healthcare focused asset management company. The Company intends to participate in the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Innoviva operates in the United States.

