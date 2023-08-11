EF Hutton Reiterates Innovative Solutions And Support (ISSC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Innovative Solutions And Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.54% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Innovative Solutions And Support is 12.24. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 48.54% from its latest reported closing price of 8.24.

The projected annual revenue for Innovative Solutions And Support is 35MM, an increase of 19.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innovative Solutions And Support. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISSC is 0.04%, a decrease of 7.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 4,128K shares. The put/call ratio of ISSC is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WealthTrust Axiom holds 769K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 770K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISSC by 5.15% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 403K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 408K shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISSC by 14.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 353K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 248K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISSC by 16.07% over the last quarter.

DFSCX - U.s. Micro Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 138K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Innovative Solutions And Support Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. is a systems integrator that designs and manufactures flight guidance and cockpit display systems for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and retrofit applications. The company supplies integrated Flight Management Systems (FMS), Autothrottle Systems and advanced GPS receivers for precision low carbon footprint navigation.

