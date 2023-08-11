EF Hutton Reiterates Hour Loop (HOUR) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.16% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hour Loop is 2.04. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of 22.16% from its latest reported closing price of 1.67.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hour Loop is 126MM, an increase of 12.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hour Loop. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOUR is 0.03%, an increase of 41,087.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.45% to 305K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bard Associates holds 266K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 257K shares, representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOUR by 23.67% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 20K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 20K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.