EF Hutton Reiterates HCW Biologics (HCWB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 389.04% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for HCW Biologics is $7.14. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 389.04% from its latest reported closing price of $1.46.

The projected annual revenue for HCW Biologics is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.63.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cresset Asset Management holds 18K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT Micro Cap Portfolio Class IB holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 68K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 69.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCWB by 169.04% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in HCW Biologics. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCWB is 0.00%, a decrease of 19.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.77% to 986K shares.

