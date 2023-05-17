EF Hutton Reiterates GT Biopharma (GTBP) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,152.63% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for GT Biopharma is 3.57. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 1,152.63% from its latest reported closing price of 0.28.

The projected annual revenue for GT Biopharma is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.60.

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in GT Biopharma. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 7.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTBP is 0.00%, a decrease of 61.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.79% to 4,985K shares. The put/call ratio of GTBP is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

Armistice Capital holds 2,200K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,390K shares, representing a decrease of 54.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTBP by 66.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 804K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 276K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 276K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTBP by 50.96% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 223K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baskin Financial Services holds 151K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GT Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based our proprietary TriKE™ NK cell engager platform. Our TriKE™ platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient's immune system natural killer cells (NK cells). GT Biopharma has an exclusive worldwide license agreement with the University of Minnesota to further develop and commercialize therapies using TriKE™ technology.

