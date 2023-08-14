EF Hutton Reiterates Golden Matrix Group (GMGI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Golden Matrix Group (OTC:GMGI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 89.77% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Golden Matrix Group is 4.08. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 89.77% from its latest reported closing price of 2.15.

The projected annual revenue for Golden Matrix Group is 71MM, an increase of 88.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.09, a decrease of 0.00% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Golden Matrix Group. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMGI is 0.01%, a decrease of 34.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.89% to 895K shares. The put/call ratio of GMGI is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 331K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 356K shares, representing a decrease of 7.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMGI by 8.36% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 118K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMGI by 1.23% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 58K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMGI by 27.82% over the last quarter.

Delos Wealth Advisors holds 50K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 34K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

