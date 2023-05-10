EF Hutton Reiterates Global Self Storage (SELF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.23% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Global Self Storage is 7.14. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 42.23% from its latest reported closing price of 5.02.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

Global Self Storage Declares $0.07 Dividend

On March 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.29 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

At the current share price of $5.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.78%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.83%, the lowest has been 4.06%, and the highest has been 8.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.82 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.07 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.57. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Self Storage. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SELF is 0.07%, a decrease of 38.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.55% to 3,465K shares. The put/call ratio of SELF is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bard Associates holds 685K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Winmill & Co. holds 440K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marathon Capital Management holds 370K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 361K shares, representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SELF by 17.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 320K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 257K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares, representing an increase of 44.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SELF by 38.37% over the last quarter.

Global Self Storage Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

See all Global Self Storage regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.