EF Hutton Reiterates Glimpse Group Inc (VRAR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Glimpse Group Inc (NASDAQ:VRAR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.62% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Glimpse Group Inc is 7.14. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 57.62% from its latest reported closing price of 4.53.

The projected annual revenue for Glimpse Group Inc is 15MM, an increase of 13.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Glimpse Group Inc. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRAR is 0.00%, an increase of 59.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.20% to 1,346K shares. The put/call ratio of VRAR is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 437K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 444K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRAR by 12.78% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 280K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing an increase of 70.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRAR by 249.74% over the last quarter.

NorthRock Partners holds 100K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 86K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing an increase of 14.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRAR by 33.87% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 79K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing an increase of 38.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRAR by 91.26% over the last quarter.

Glimpse Group Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Glimpse Group is a diversified Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software & services companies, and designed with the specific purpose of cultivating companies in the emerging VR/AR industry. Glimpse's unique business model simplifies challenges faced by VR/AR companies and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR industry via a diversified platform.

