EF Hutton Reiterates Gladstone Land (LAND) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.02% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gladstone Land is 24.22. The forecasts range from a low of 17.68 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 58.02% from its latest reported closing price of 15.33.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Gladstone Land is 99MM, an increase of 9.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.30.

Gladstone Land Declares $0.05 Dividend

On April 11, 2023 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.55 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023 received the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $15.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.60%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.37%, the lowest has been 1.33%, and the highest has been 5.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.98 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.24 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.73. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 320 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gladstone Land. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAND is 0.08%, a decrease of 8.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.14% to 16,362K shares. The put/call ratio of LAND is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,450K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,472K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAND by 13.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,118K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 966K shares, representing an increase of 13.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAND by 8.45% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 739K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 708K shares, representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAND by 4.10% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 693K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 664K shares, representing an increase of 4.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAND by 2.13% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 681K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 525K shares, representing an increase of 22.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAND by 22.17% over the last quarter.

Gladstone Land Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 137 farms, comprised of approximately 101,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.2 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh, produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years and harvested annually. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. The Company pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 96 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 21 times over the prior 24 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.04495 per month or $0.5394 per year.

See all Gladstone Land regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.