EF Hutton Reiterates Flux Power Holdings (FLUX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 188.14% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Flux Power Holdings is 10.20. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 188.14% from its latest reported closing price of 3.54.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Flux Power Holdings is 68MM, an increase of 4.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flux Power Holdings. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 13.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLUX is 1.48%, an increase of 1,603.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.96% to 5,723K shares. The put/call ratio of FLUX is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Formidable Asset Management holds 3,186K shares representing 19.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,099K shares, representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLUX by 117,412.90% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 437K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 386K shares, representing an increase of 11.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLUX by 162,208.32% over the last quarter.

FORH - Formidable ETF holds 436K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 386K shares, representing an increase of 11.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLUX by 55.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 265K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EAM Investors holds 245K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Flux Power Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Flux Power develops advanced lithium-ion batteries for industrial uses, including its first-ever UL 2271 Listed lithium-ion 'LiFT Pack' forklift batteries. Flux solutions utilize its proprietary battery management system and in-house engineering and product design. Flux batteries deliver improved performance, extended cycle life and lower total cost of ownership than legacy lead-acid solutions. Flux sells primarily to lift equipment OEM's, their dealers and battery distributors. Current products include advanced battery packs for motive power in the lift equipment and airport ground support markets.

See all Flux Power Holdings regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.