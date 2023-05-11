EF Hutton Reiterates FiscalNote Holdings Inc - (NOTE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of FiscalNote Holdings Inc - (NYSE:NOTE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 242.78% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for FiscalNote Holdings Inc - is 6.82. The forecasts range from a low of 1.77 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 242.78% from its latest reported closing price of 1.99.

The projected annual revenue for FiscalNote Holdings Inc - is 138MM, an increase of 16.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Maso Capital Partners holds 28,914K shares representing 21.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stonehill Capital Management holds 7,704K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 1,694K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,151K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company.

Comprehensive Financial Management holds 1,011K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FiscalNote Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Although the Company's efforts to identify a prospective business combination opportunity will not be limited to a particular industry, it intends to focus on global companies in telecom, media and technology, healthcare, fintech and consumer sectors with compelling Asian growth potential.

