EF Hutton Reiterates Eos Energy Enterprises Inc - (EOSE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc - (NASDAQ:EOSE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 131.11% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc - is 5.02. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 131.11% from its latest reported closing price of 2.17.

The projected annual revenue for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc - is 141MM, an increase of 499.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.89.

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc -. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EOSE is 0.02%, a decrease of 5.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.66% to 6,341K shares. The put/call ratio of EOSE is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 2,780K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,711K shares, representing a decrease of 33.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOSE by 53.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,694K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 792K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 537K shares, representing an increase of 32.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOSE by 25.84% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 364K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 278K shares, representing an increase of 23.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOSE by 160.21% over the last quarter.

ETHO - Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF holds 168K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOSE by 16.54% over the last quarter.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Its breakthrough Znyth® aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable - and manufactured in the U.S. - it's the core of its innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

