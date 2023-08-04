EF Hutton Reiterates Entravision Communications - (EVC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Entravision Communications - (NYSE:EVC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 189.64% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Entravision Communications - is 13.00. The forecasts range from a low of 10.60 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 189.64% from its latest reported closing price of 4.49.

The projected annual revenue for Entravision Communications - is 982MM, a decrease of 6.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entravision Communications -. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVC is 0.08%, an increase of 1.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.16% to 58,923K shares. The put/call ratio of EVC is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 10,240K shares representing 11.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,203K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVC by 21.99% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 7,737K shares representing 8.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 2,758K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 599K shares, representing an increase of 78.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVC by 496.00% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,345K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,429K shares, representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVC by 18.06% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 2,263K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,745K shares, representing a decrease of 21.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVC by 0.99% over the last quarter.

Entravision Communications Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Entravision Communications Corporation is a diversified global marketing, technology, and media company serving clients throughout the United States and in more than 20 countries across Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Its dynamic portfolio of services includes cutting-edge, proprietary marketing technologies and platforms, along with leading media and marketing audience-centric assets in the U.S., including 54 television stations and 48 Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, award-winning talent. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. In addition to broadcast, the company offers mobile programmatic solutions and demand-side platforms, which allow advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine-learned bidding algorithms to identify the ideal combination of creative assets, audience targeting and pricing.

