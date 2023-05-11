EF Hutton Reiterates Electromed (ELMD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Electromed (AMEX:ELMD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.27% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Electromed is 20.91. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 75.27% from its latest reported closing price of 11.93.

The projected annual revenue for Electromed is 48MM, an increase of 5.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Electromed. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELMD is 0.04%, a decrease of 17.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.42% to 2,567K shares. The put/call ratio of ELMD is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 417K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 415K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELMD by 4.78% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 260K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 250K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares, representing an increase of 22.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELMD by 21.96% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 122K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares, representing an increase of 17.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELMD by 12.66% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 109K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Electromed Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Electromed manufactures, markets, and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System, to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota and was founded in 1992.

