EF Hutton Reiterates Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DRCT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 111.83% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Direct Digital Holdings Inc is $6.69. The forecasts range from a low of $5.30 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 111.83% from its latest reported closing price of $3.16.

The projected annual revenue for Direct Digital Holdings Inc is $122MM, an increase of 39.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 6K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 7.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRCT by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 42K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 68.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRCT by 228.82% over the last quarter.

Steward Partners Investment Advisory holds 2K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 12K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PREOX - Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund Investor Class holds 44K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company.

