EF Hutton Reiterates Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 285.47% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Digital Ally Inc. is 13.26. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 285.47% from its latest reported closing price of 3.44.

The projected annual revenue for Digital Ally Inc. is 47MM, an increase of 37.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digital Ally Inc.. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 87.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DGLY is 0.00%, a decrease of 99.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 96.37% to 1K shares. The put/call ratio of DGLY is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CoreCap Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Digital Ally Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Digital Ally®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleetsafety and security. Digital Ally's complete product solutions includevehicle and body cameras,

Key filings for this company:

