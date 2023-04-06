EF Hutton Reiterates Digital Ally (DGLY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 868.35% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Digital Ally is $38.25. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 868.35% from its latest reported closing price of $3.95.

The projected annual revenue for Digital Ally is $47MM, an increase of 19.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CoreCap Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digital Ally. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 93.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DGLY is 0.00%, a decrease of 99.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.87% to 1K shares. The put/call ratio of DGLY is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

Digital Ally Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Digital Ally®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleetsafety and security. Digital Ally's complete product solutions includevehicle and body cameras,

