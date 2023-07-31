EF Hutton Reiterates CTO Realty Growth Inc- (CTO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of CTO Realty Growth Inc- (NYSE:CTO) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.69% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CTO Realty Growth Inc- is 21.20. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 22.69% from its latest reported closing price of 17.28.
The projected annual revenue for CTO Realty Growth Inc- is 96MM, a decrease of 0.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.05.
CTO Realty Growth Inc- Declares $0.38 Dividend
On May 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 8, 2023 received the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.
At the current share price of $17.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.80%.
Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.07%, the lowest has been 0.14%, and the highest has been 9.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.60 (n=236).
The current dividend yield is 1.31 standard deviations above the historical average.
Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -14.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.
The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.56%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in CTO Realty Growth Inc-. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 6.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTO is 0.14%, an increase of 2.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.96% to 17,457K shares. The put/call ratio of CTO is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Heitman Real Estate Securities holds 943K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 474K shares, representing an increase of 49.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTO by 77.97% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 633K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 630K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTO by 12.45% over the last quarter.
Grace & White holds 515K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 501K shares, representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTO by 27.58% over the last quarter.
Chilton Capital Management holds 468K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 493K shares, representing a decrease of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTO by 17.97% over the last quarter.
IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 443K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 416K shares, representing an increase of 6.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTO by 5.20% over the last quarter.
CTO Realty Growth Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded diversified REIT that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of income properties comprising approximately 2.8 million square feet in the United States. CTO also owns an approximate 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc., a publicly traded net lease REIT.
