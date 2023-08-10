EF Hutton Reiterates Coya Therapeutics (COYA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 378.12% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coya Therapeutics is 18.36. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 378.12% from its latest reported closing price of 3.84.

The projected annual revenue for Coya Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coya Therapeutics. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.50% to 1,162K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIGH Capital Management holds 560K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greenlight Capital holds 393K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 392K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COYA by 34.12% over the last quarter.

Worth Venture Partners holds 138K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CM Management holds 60K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company.

IWC - iShares Micro-Cap ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

