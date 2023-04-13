EF Hutton Reiterates COMPASS Pathways Plc American Depository Shares (CMPS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of COMPASS Pathways Plc American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:CMPS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 309.83% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for COMPASS Pathways Plc American Depository Shares is $42.38. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 309.83% from its latest reported closing price of $10.34.

The projected annual revenue for COMPASS Pathways Plc American Depository Shares is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.52.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 296K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 93.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPS by 1,227.69% over the last quarter.

Brewin Dolphin holds 11K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 117K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares, representing a decrease of 4.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMPS by 30.64% over the last quarter.

Larson Financial Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Barclays holds 257K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in COMPASS Pathways Plc American Depository Shares. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 5.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMPS is 0.20%, a decrease of 20.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.44% to 11,310K shares. The put/call ratio of CMPS is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

Compass Pathways Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Its focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. It is pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which its proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and it is currently conducting a phase IIb clinical trial of psilocybin therapy for TRD, in 22 sites across Europe and North America. It is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York, USA. Its vision is a world of mental wellbeing.

