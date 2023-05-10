EF Hutton Reiterates Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.29% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is 19.18. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 36.29% from its latest reported closing price of 14.07.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is 59MM, an increase of 16.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.08.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Declares $0.47 Dividend

On March 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share ($1.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.47 per share.

At the current share price of $14.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.36%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.96%, the lowest has been 5.26%, and the highest has been 14.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.59 (n=64).

The current dividend yield is 0.93 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.97. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 124 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 11.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REFI is 0.12%, an increase of 7.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.48% to 4,160K shares. The put/call ratio of REFI is 4.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MJ - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds 809K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 459K shares, representing an increase of 43.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REFI by 97.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 492K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Etf Managers Group holds 379K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 809K shares, representing a decrease of 113.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REFI by 76.02% over the last quarter.

Cresset Asset Management holds 316K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company.

Emfo holds 301K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 286K shares, representing an increase of 4.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REFI by 13.07% over the last quarter.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company that trades on NASDAQ and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate credit investments in the cannabis space and is actively investing across the value chain. The Company’s senior management team has over 100 years of combined experience in real estate credit, direct lending, real estate acquisitions and development,investment advice risk management and consulting.

See all Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.