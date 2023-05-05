EF Hutton Reiterates CareCloud (CCLD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 209.87% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for CareCloud is 9.26. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 209.87% from its latest reported closing price of 2.99.

The projected annual revenue for CareCloud is 145MM, an increase of 4.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in CareCloud. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCLD is 0.13%, an increase of 17.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.97% to 3,745K shares. The put/call ratio of CCLD is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

P.a.w. Capital holds 700K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 635K shares, representing an increase of 9.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCLD by 6.27% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 347K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 453K shares, representing a decrease of 30.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCLD by 50.89% over the last quarter.

FVRMX - Franklin Microcap Value Fund Advisor Class holds 347K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 370K shares, representing a decrease of 6.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCLD by 20.10% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 339K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares, representing a decrease of 5.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCLD by 38.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 266K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CareCloud Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CareCloud, Inc. is a leading healthcare technology company with a comprehensive suite of proprietary, cloud-based solutions for growing healthcare organizations.

