EF Hutton Reiterates Blue Star Foods (BSFC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Blue Star Foods (OTC:BSFC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 920.00% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blue Star Foods is 1.02. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $1.05. The average price target represents an increase of 920.00% from its latest reported closing price of 0.10.

The projected annual revenue for Blue Star Foods is 22MM, an increase of 134.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.05.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Virtu Financial holds 240K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

UBS Group holds 150K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 89.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSFC by 137.71% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 88K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 65K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSFC by 69.64% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 61K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSFC by 40.13% over the last quarter.

