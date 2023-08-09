EF Hutton Reiterates Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 631.14% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atara Biotherapeutics is 16.60. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 631.14% from its latest reported closing price of 2.27.

The projected annual revenue for Atara Biotherapeutics is 35MM, an increase of 412.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 331 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atara Biotherapeutics. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 4.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATRA is 0.08%, an increase of 88.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.15% to 111,027K shares. The put/call ratio of ATRA is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baupost Group holds 9,124K shares representing 9.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,124K shares, representing an increase of 10.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATRA by 4.11% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 8,354K shares representing 8.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,391K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRA by 18.58% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,656K shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,499K shares, representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRA by 16.60% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 6,672K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,244K shares, representing an increase of 6.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRA by 9.90% over the last quarter.

Maverick Capital holds 6,291K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,291K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRA by 5.51% over the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Background Information

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.(@Atarabio) is a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune disease. With its lead program in Phase 3 clinical development, Atara is the most advanced allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company and intends to rapidly deliver off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need. Its platform leverages the unique biology of EBV T cells and has the capability to treat a wide range of EBV-associated diseases, or other serious diseases through incorporation of engineered CARs (chimeric antigen receptors) or TCRs (T-cell receptors). Atara is applying this one platform to create a robust pipeline including: tab-cel® in Phase 3 development for Epstein-Barr virus-driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD) and other EBV-driven diseases; ATA188, a T-cell immunotherapy targeting EBV antigens as a potential treatment for multiple sclerosis; and multiple next-generation chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) immunotherapies for both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Improving patients' lives is its mission and it will never stop working to bring transformative therapies to those in need. Atara is headquartered in South San Francisco and its leading-edge research, development and manufacturing facility is based in Thousand Oaks, California.

