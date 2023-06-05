EF Hutton Reiterates Aravive (ARAV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 636.67% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aravive is 13.26. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 636.67% from its latest reported closing price of 1.80.

The projected annual revenue for Aravive is 1MM, a decrease of 85.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aravive. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 12.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARAV is 0.04%, a decrease of 15.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.33% to 18,698K shares. The put/call ratio of ARAV is 2.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 4,784K shares representing 7.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 4,573K shares representing 7.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 3,261K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,189K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 257K shares, representing an increase of 88.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARAV by 1,091.56% over the last quarter.

New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C. holds 946K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aravive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aravive, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing transformative therapeutics designed to halt the progression of life-threatening diseases. Aravive is based in Houston, Texas and received a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) in 2016. Aravive's lead product candidate, AVB-500, is an ultra-high affinity decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway associated with tumor cell growth. Aravive successfully completed a Phase 1b trial of AVB-500 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer and has initiated a registrational Phase 3 trial of AVB-500 at a dose of 15 mg/kg. While the Phase 1b trial of AVB-500 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer was a safety trial and not powered to demonstrate efficacy, all 5 patients in the 15 mg/kg cohort experienced clinical benefit, with 1 complete response, 2 partial responses, and 2 stable disease. The Company is dosing patients in its Phase 1b/2 trial in clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

