EF Hutton Reiterates Applied UV (AUVI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 792.50% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Applied UV is 5.36. The forecasts range from a low of 2.52 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 792.50% from its latest reported closing price of 0.60.

The projected annual revenue for Applied UV is 25MM, a decrease of 9.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied UV. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUVI is 0.00%, a decrease of 91.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.60% to 434K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advisor Group Holdings holds 125K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing an increase of 34.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUVI by 79.27% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 68K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 34K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUVI by 9.70% over the last quarter.

Mount Yale Investment Advisors holds 25K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Applied UV Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that addresses infection prevention in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and residential markets. Our products utilize disinfection technology that applies the power of UVC to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically. The Company's SteriLumen technology was tested at an independent laboratory that found the SteriLumen Disinfection System to be greater than 99.99% effective in killing the OC43 human coronavirus, a strain of human coronavirus that is genetically similar to SARS-CoV-2. According to the independent laboratory, it is expected that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 will be killed in a similar manner to OC43. The Company has two wholly-owned subsidiaries; SteriLumen and Munn Works, LLC ('Munn Works'). SteriLumen develops disinfection devices and technology that combat hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). We formed a team to solve and patent a product and process to neutralize pathogens providing a compelling solution for the hospitality space and a solid path to entering the healthcare market. MunnWorks manufactures fine mirrors specifically for the hospitality industry. Our goal, at Munn Works, is to contribute to the creation of what our design industry clients seek: manufacturing extraordinary framed mirrors.

