EF Hutton Reiterates Apexigen (APGN) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 787.78% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apexigen is 4.79. The forecasts range from a low of 1.41 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 787.78% from its latest reported closing price of 0.54.

The projected annual revenue for Apexigen is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apexigen. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 13.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APGN is 0.35%, an increase of 143.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.03% to 3,542K shares. The put/call ratio of APGN is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Decheng Capital Management III holds 1,895K shares representing 7.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Yu Fan holds 402K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 254K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 179K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cvi Holdings holds 150K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company.

Key filings for this company:

