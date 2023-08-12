EF Hutton Reiterates Amprius Technologies (AMPX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 144.87% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amprius Technologies is 14.79. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 144.87% from its latest reported closing price of 6.04.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Amprius Technologies is 5MM, an increase of 21.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amprius Technologies. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 43.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMPX is 0.07%, a decrease of 33.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.88% to 3,184K shares. The put/call ratio of AMPX is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,025K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,029K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPX by 66.58% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 944K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 250K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 186K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares, representing a decrease of 7.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPX by 3.33% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 112K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing an increase of 19.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPX by 26.70% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.