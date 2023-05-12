EF Hutton Reiterates Amprius Technologies (AMPX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.20% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amprius Technologies is 14.28. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 63.20% from its latest reported closing price of 8.75.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Amprius Technologies is 5MM, an increase of 8.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amprius Technologies. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 86.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMPX is 0.10%, a decrease of 49.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.00% to 2,952K shares. The put/call ratio of AMPX is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,029K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,016K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPX by 16.98% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 944K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 200K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company.

KPCB XIV Associates holds 100K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 90K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

See all Amprius Technologies regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.