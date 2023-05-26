EF Hutton Reiterates Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 228.07% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allogene Therapeutics is 17.95. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 228.07% from its latest reported closing price of 5.47.

The projected annual revenue for Allogene Therapeutics is 4MM, an increase of 1,602.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 397 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allogene Therapeutics. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLO is 0.11%, a decrease of 18.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.86% to 130,342K shares. The put/call ratio of ALLO is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tpg Gp A holds 18,716K shares representing 12.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 7,306K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,040K shares, representing an increase of 31.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 28.14% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,330K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,942K shares, representing an increase of 6.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 22.13% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 5,769K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,944K shares, representing an increase of 14.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 12.71% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 5,310K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allogene Therapeutics Background Information

Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer. Led by a management team with significant experience in cell therapy, Allogene is developing a pipeline of 'off-the-shelf' CAR T cell therapy candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients.

