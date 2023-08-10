EF Hutton Reiterates Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc - ADR (ADAP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc - ADR (NASDAQ:ADAP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 569.00% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc - ADR is 5.69. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 569.00% from its latest reported closing price of 0.85.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc - ADR is 21MM, a decrease of 69.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc - ADR. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADAP is 0.07%, a decrease of 38.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.05% to 118,935K shares. The put/call ratio of ADAP is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Matrix Capital Management Company holds 38,974K shares representing 23.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 17,176K shares representing 10.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,112K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADAP by 19.75% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 17,080K shares representing 10.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 9,831K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PFM Health Sciences holds 5,993K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,844K shares, representing an increase of 19.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADAP by 13.94% over the last quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Adaptimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products for people with cancer. The Company's unique SPEAR (Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor) T-cell platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer across multiple solid tumors.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.