EF Hutton Reiterates Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc - ADR (ADAP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc - ADR (NASDAQ:ADAP) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 569.00% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc - ADR is 5.69. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 569.00% from its latest reported closing price of 0.85.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc - ADR is 21MM, a decrease of 69.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.78.
- For more in-depth coverage of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc - ADR, view the free, crowd-sourced company research report on Finpedia.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc - ADR. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADAP is 0.07%, a decrease of 38.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.05% to 118,935K shares. The put/call ratio of ADAP is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Matrix Capital Management Company holds 38,974K shares representing 23.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Baillie Gifford holds 17,176K shares representing 10.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,112K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADAP by 19.75% over the last quarter.
NEA Management Company holds 17,080K shares representing 10.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Baker Bros. Advisors holds 9,831K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
PFM Health Sciences holds 5,993K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,844K shares, representing an increase of 19.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADAP by 13.94% over the last quarter.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Adaptimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products for people with cancer. The Company's unique SPEAR (Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor) T-cell platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer across multiple solid tumors.
Additional reading:
- UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED COMBINED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
- Adaptimmune Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Business Update Substantial progress on the afami-cel BLA including FDA agreement on plan for confirmatory evidence and favorable feedback on commercial T-cell potency assay – submission now ta
- RULES of the ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS PLC 2015 SHARE OPTION SCHEME Adopted by the Company on 16 March 2015 Amended on 15 April 2015, 13 January 2016, 18 December 2017 and 29 June 2023
- RULES of the ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS PLC 2016 EMPLOYEE SHARE OPTION SCHEME Adopted by the Company on 14 January 2016 and amended on 18 December 2017 and 29 June 2023
- [Signature page follows]
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.