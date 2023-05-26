EF Hutton Reiterates Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc - ADR (ADAP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc - ADR (NASDAQ:ADAP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 412.71% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc - ADR is 5.69. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 412.71% from its latest reported closing price of 1.11.

The projected annual revenue for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc - ADR is 21MM, a decrease of 69.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADAP is 0.08%, a decrease of 20.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.57% to 118,692K shares. The put/call ratio of ADAP is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Matrix Capital Management Company holds 38,974K shares representing 23.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 17,112K shares representing 10.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,170K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADAP by 75.96% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 17,080K shares representing 10.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 9,831K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PFM Health Sciences holds 5,993K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,844K shares, representing an increase of 19.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADAP by 13.94% over the last quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Background Information

Adaptimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products for people with cancer. The Company's unique SPEAR (Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor) T-cell platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer across multiple solid tumors.

Key filings for this company:

