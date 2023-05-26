News & Insights

Stocks
ADAP

EF Hutton Reiterates Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc - ADR (ADAP) Buy Recommendation

May 26, 2023 — 09:40 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc - ADR (NASDAQ:ADAP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 412.71% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc - ADR is 5.69. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 412.71% from its latest reported closing price of 1.11.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc - ADR is 21MM, a decrease of 69.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADAP is 0.08%, a decrease of 20.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.57% to 118,692K shares. ADAP / Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc - ADR Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of ADAP is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ADAP / Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

Matrix Capital Management Company holds 38,974K shares representing 23.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 17,112K shares representing 10.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,170K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADAP by 75.96% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 17,080K shares representing 10.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 9,831K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PFM Health Sciences holds 5,993K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,844K shares, representing an increase of 19.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADAP by 13.94% over the last quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Adaptimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products for people with cancer. The Company's unique SPEAR (Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor) T-cell platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer across multiple solid tumors.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADAP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.