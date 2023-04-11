EF Hutton Reiterates Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 403.23% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adaptimmune Therapeutics is $5.69. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 403.23% from its latest reported closing price of $1.13.

The projected annual revenue for Adaptimmune Therapeutics is $21MM, a decrease of 20.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.78.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors holds 297K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 436K shares, representing a decrease of 46.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADAP by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley holds 2,290K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BIB - ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADAP by 10.61% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 165K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 93.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADAP by 406,610.70% over the last quarter.

Virtu Financial holds 30K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing a decrease of 34.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADAP by 44.47% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adaptimmune Therapeutics. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADAP is 0.11%, an increase of 32.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.64% to 116,590K shares. The put/call ratio of ADAP is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Adaptimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products for people with cancer. The Company's unique SPEAR (Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor) T-cell platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer across multiple solid tumors.

