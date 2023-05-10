EF Hutton Maintains UMH Properties (UMH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, EF Hutton maintained coverage of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.92% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for UMH Properties is 19.70. The forecasts range from a low of 16.66 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 26.92% from its latest reported closing price of 15.52.

The projected annual revenue for UMH Properties is 219MM, an increase of 12.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.05.

UMH Properties Declares $0.20 Dividend

On April 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.82 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $15.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.28%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.68%, the lowest has been 2.86%, and the highest has been 7.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.92 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.66 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -9.90. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 385 funds or institutions reporting positions in UMH Properties. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UMH is 0.17%, an increase of 1.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.78% to 49,937K shares. The put/call ratio of UMH is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Copeland Capital Management holds 2,399K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,672K shares, representing an increase of 30.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMH by 117,446.43% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,330K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,336K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMH by 6.68% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,880K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,953K shares, representing a decrease of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMH by 7.10% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,723K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,645K shares, representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMH by 0.44% over the last quarter.

JSIVX - Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund Class L holds 1,663K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,584K shares, representing an increase of 4.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMH by 0.39% over the last quarter.

UMH Properties Background Information

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 126 manufactured home communities with approximately 23,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama and South Carolina. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

