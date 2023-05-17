EF Hutton Maintains Trxade Health (MEDS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, EF Hutton maintained coverage of Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 301.82% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trxade Health is 1.33. The forecasts range from a low of 0.45 to a high of $1.84. The average price target represents an increase of 301.82% from its latest reported closing price of 0.33.

The projected annual revenue for Trxade Health is 12MM, an increase of 17.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trxade Health. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 13.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEDS is 0.00%, a decrease of 79.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 71.34% to 282K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 127K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares, representing a decrease of 10.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEDS by 71.03% over the last quarter.

National Asset Management holds 48K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing a decrease of 48.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEDS by 53.05% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 42K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wealth Dimensions Group holds 31K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Trxade Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trxade Group is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S. The Company operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace serving a total of 11,800+ members nationwide, fostering price transparency and under the Bonum Health brand, offering patient centric telehealth services.

