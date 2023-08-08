EF Hutton Maintains Tennant (TNC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, EF Hutton maintained coverage of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.74% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tennant is 92.82. The forecasts range from a low of 85.85 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.74% from its latest reported closing price of 86.96.

The projected annual revenue for Tennant is 1,152MM, a decrease of 2.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 462 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tennant. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 4.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNC is 0.16%, a decrease of 3.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.70% to 21,957K shares. The put/call ratio of TNC is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,589K shares representing 8.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,735K shares, representing a decrease of 9.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNC by 3.00% over the last quarter.

Mairs & Power holds 1,533K shares representing 8.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,632K shares, representing a decrease of 6.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNC by 0.20% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,352K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,378K shares, representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNC by 6.13% over the last quarter.

MPGFX - Mairs & Power Growth Fund holds 853K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 883K shares, representing a decrease of 3.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNC by 7.06% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 850K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 828K shares, representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNC by 10.59% over the last quarter.

Tennant Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.14 billion in 2019 and has approximately 4,400 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com. The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol '®' are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States and/or other countries.

