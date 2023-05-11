EF Hutton Maintains Salem Media Group Inc - (SALM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, EF Hutton maintained coverage of Salem Media Group Inc - (NASDAQ:SALM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 328.62% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Salem Media Group Inc - is 4.03. The forecasts range from a low of 3.13 to a high of $4.72. The average price target represents an increase of 328.62% from its latest reported closing price of 0.94.

The projected annual revenue for Salem Media Group Inc - is 270MM, an increase of 0.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 273 funds or institutions reporting positions in Salem Media Group Inc -. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SALM is 0.10%, an increase of 13.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.82% to 8,085K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 926K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 725K shares, representing an increase of 21.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SALM by 49.26% over the last quarter.

Verdad Advisers holds 870K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 885K shares, representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SALM by 58.92% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 720K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - Columbia Variable Portfolio - Overseas Core Fund Class 3 holds 649K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 674K shares, representing a decrease of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SALM by 1.66% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 533K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 405K shares, representing an increase of 24.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SALM by 29.21% over the last quarter.

Salem Media Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Salem Media Group is America's leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape.

