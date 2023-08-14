EF Hutton Maintains Reborn Coffee (REBN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, EF Hutton maintained coverage of Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 707.19% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Reborn Coffee is 5.61. The forecasts range from a low of 5.56 to a high of $5.78. The average price target represents an increase of 707.19% from its latest reported closing price of 0.70.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Reborn Coffee is 8MM, an increase of 128.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reborn Coffee. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 30.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REBN is 0.00%, an increase of 22.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 89.83% to 10K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 7K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REBN by 48.95% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 384.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REBN by 81.82% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 52.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REBN by 17.31% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.