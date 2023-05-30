EF Hutton Maintains Rain Oncology (RAIN) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2023, EF Hutton maintained coverage of Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,606.18% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rain Oncology is 18.77. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 1,606.18% from its latest reported closing price of 1.10.

The projected annual revenue for Rain Oncology is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rain Oncology. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 35.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RAIN is 0.13%, a decrease of 8.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.39% to 21,399K shares. The put/call ratio of RAIN is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 3,527K shares representing 9.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 2,979K shares representing 8.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Samsara BioCapital holds 2,261K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boxer Capital holds 2,147K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,123K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 673K shares, representing an increase of 68.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAIN by 223.04% over the last quarter.

Rain Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers for which it is able to genetically select patients it believes will most likely benefit. This approach includes using a tumor-agnostic strategy to select patients based on their tumors’ underlying genetics rather than histology. Rain’s lead product candidate, RAIN-32 (milademetan, formerly known as DS-3032), is a small molecule, oral inhibitor of MDM2, which is oncogenic in numerous cancers. In addition to RAIN-32, Rain is also developing a preclinical program that is focused on inducing synthetic lethality in cancer cells by inhibiting RAD52.

