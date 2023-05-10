EF Hutton Maintains Nine Energy Service (NINE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, EF Hutton maintained coverage of Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 299.57% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nine Energy Service is 14.02. The forecasts range from a low of 12.62 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 299.57% from its latest reported closing price of 3.51.

The projected annual revenue for Nine Energy Service is 727MM, an increase of 13.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nine Energy Service. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 31.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NINE is 0.41%, a decrease of 16.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.52% to 17,787K shares. The put/call ratio of NINE is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SCF Partners holds 9,087K shares representing 26.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 833K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares, representing an increase of 71.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NINE by 1,800.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 508K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing an increase of 90.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NINE by 5,156.55% over the last quarter.

Steamboat Capital Partners holds 453K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company.

Two Sigma Investments holds 404K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 89.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NINE by 4,660.99% over the last quarter.

Nine Energy Service Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nine Energy Service is an oilfield services company that offers completion solutions within North America and abroad. The Company brings years of experience with a deep commitment to serving clients with smarter, customized solutions and world-class resources that drive efficiencies. Serving the global oil and gas industry, Nine continues to differentiate itself through superior service quality, wellsite execution and cutting-edge technology. Nine is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operating facilities in the Permian, Eagle Ford, SCOOP/STACK, Niobrara, Barnett, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and Canada.

