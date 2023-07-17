EF Hutton Maintains Nemaura Medical (NMRD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2023, EF Hutton maintained coverage of Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 723.16% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nemaura Medical is 7.82. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 723.16% from its latest reported closing price of 0.95.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Nemaura Medical is 4MM, an increase of 922.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nemaura Medical. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMRD is 0.01%, a decrease of 39.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 296.19% to 3,330K shares. The put/call ratio of NMRD is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alyeska Investment Group holds 2,483K shares representing 8.59% ownership of the company.

Tiger Management L.l.c. holds 375K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 127K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 108K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 69K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMRD by 55.88% over the last quarter.

Nemaura Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) is a medical technology company developing micro-systems-based wearable diagnostic devices and currently commercializing sugarBEAT™, and proBEAT™. sugarBEAT®, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to better manage, reverse and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura is planning to submit a PMA application for sugarBEAT® during the second quarter of 2020 for FDA review of this device under medical device regulations. proBEAT™ comprises a non-invasive glucose monitor and a digital healthcare subscription service and is due to be launched in the US as a general wellness product.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.