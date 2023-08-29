EF Hutton Maintains Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2023, EF Hutton maintained coverage of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.75% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Modine Manufacturing is 41.31. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.75% from its latest reported closing price of 46.81.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Modine Manufacturing is 2,398MM, an increase of 0.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 490 funds or institutions reporting positions in Modine Manufacturing. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOD is 0.25%, an increase of 18.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.25% to 58,445K shares. The put/call ratio of MOD is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 3,650K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,597K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 34.68% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 2,777K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,861K shares, representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 35.71% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 2,638K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,607K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 34.25% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 2,377K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,368K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 23.67% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 1,714K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,492K shares, representing an increase of 12.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 59.62% over the last quarter.

Modine Manufacturing Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Modine, with fiscal 2020 revenues of $2.0 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its four complementary segments: CIS; BHVAC; HDE; and Automotive. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.