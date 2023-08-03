EF Hutton Maintains Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, EF Hutton maintained coverage of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.46% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Modine Manufacturing is 41.31. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.46% from its latest reported closing price of 43.24.

The projected annual revenue for Modine Manufacturing is 2,398MM, an increase of 0.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 485 funds or institutions reporting positions in Modine Manufacturing. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 3.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOD is 0.21%, a decrease of 6.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.03% to 58,928K shares. The put/call ratio of MOD is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 3,597K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,326K shares, representing an increase of 7.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 19.21% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 2,861K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,081K shares, representing a decrease of 7.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 7.79% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 2,607K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,855K shares, representing an increase of 28.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 54.85% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 2,368K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,444K shares, representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 35.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,512K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,484K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 9.23% over the last quarter.

Modine Manufacturing Background Information

Modine, with fiscal 2020 revenues of $2.0 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its four complementary segments: CIS; BHVAC; HDE; and Automotive. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

