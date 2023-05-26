EF Hutton Maintains Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2023, EF Hutton maintained coverage of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.17% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Modine Manufacturing is 29.84. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 22.17% from its latest reported closing price of 24.42.

The projected annual revenue for Modine Manufacturing is 2,398MM, an increase of 6.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Modine Manufacturing. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 7.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOD is 0.21%, an increase of 5.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.56% to 57,923K shares. The put/call ratio of MOD is 1.92, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 3,597K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,326K shares, representing an increase of 7.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 19.21% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 2,861K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,081K shares, representing a decrease of 7.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 7.79% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 2,607K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,855K shares, representing an increase of 28.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 12.15% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 2,368K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,444K shares, representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 35.29% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 1,492K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,917K shares, representing a decrease of 28.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 12.70% over the last quarter.

Modine Manufacturing Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Modine, with fiscal 2020 revenues of $2.0 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its four complementary segments: CIS; BHVAC; HDE; and Automotive. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

