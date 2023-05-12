EF Hutton Maintains Medalist Diversified REIT (MDRR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, EF Hutton maintained coverage of Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.49% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Medalist Diversified REIT is 10.20. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 67.49% from its latest reported closing price of 6.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medalist Diversified REIT. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 12.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDRR is 0.00%, an increase of 56.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.20% to 1,850K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 767K shares representing 34.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,043K shares, representing a decrease of 35.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDRR by 71.80% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 236K shares representing 10.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 237K shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDRR by 19.95% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 210K shares representing 9.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDRR by 9.10% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 104K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing a decrease of 24.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDRR by 33.40% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 51K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing a decrease of 25.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDRR by 33.77% over the last quarter.

Medalist Diversified REIT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing value-add commercial real estate in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. The Company's strategy is to focus on value-add and opportunistic commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns. Medalist utilizes a rigorous, consistent and replicable process for sourcing and conducting due diligence of acquisitions. The Company seeks to maximize operating performance of current properties by utilizing a hands-on approach to property management while monitoring the middle market real estate markets in the southeast for acquisition opportunities and disposal of properties as considered appropriate.

