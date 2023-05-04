EF Hutton Maintains Mayville Engineering (MEC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, EF Hutton maintained coverage of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.72% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mayville Engineering is 17.34. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 53.72% from its latest reported closing price of 11.28.

The projected annual revenue for Mayville Engineering is 553MM, an increase of 1.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 135 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mayville Engineering. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 8.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEC is 0.15%, an increase of 84.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.25% to 10,696K shares. The put/call ratio of MEC is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,674K shares representing 13.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,548K shares, representing an increase of 4.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEC by 15.62% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,614K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,629K shares, representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEC by 78.38% over the last quarter.

Tocqueville Asset Management holds 598K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 678K shares, representing a decrease of 13.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEC by 59.93% over the last quarter.

TOPHX - The Tocqueville Phoenix Fund holds 426K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TOCQX - The Tocqueville Fund holds 400K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company.

Mayville Engineering Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MEC is a leading U.S.-based value-added manufacturing partner that provides a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. MEC has developed long-standing relationships with its blue-chip customers based upon a high level of experience, trust and confidence. Its one operating segment focuses on producing metal components that are used in a broad range of heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles, construction, powersports, agricultural, military and other products.

