EF Hutton Maintains Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, EF Hutton maintained coverage of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 170.69% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mammoth Energy Services is 10.56. The forecasts range from a low of 10.45 to a high of $10.87. The average price target represents an increase of 170.69% from its latest reported closing price of 3.90.

The projected annual revenue for Mammoth Energy Services is 563MM, an increase of 35.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mammoth Energy Services. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 28.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TUSK is 0.43%, an increase of 31.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.17% to 38,722K shares. The put/call ratio of TUSK is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wexford Capital holds 22,485K shares representing 47.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Valueworks holds 3,512K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,506K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TUSK by 119.82% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,127K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,005K shares, representing an increase of 3.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TUSK by 154.61% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,381K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,383K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TUSK by 134.16% over the last quarter.

Kanen Wealth Management holds 1,115K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,026K shares, representing an increase of 7.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TUSK by 99.76% over the last quarter.

Mammoth Energy Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy service company serving companies engaged in the construction and repair of the electric grid for private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its energy infrastructure services and the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. Mammoth's suite of services and products include: infrastructure services, well completion services, natural sand and proppant services, drilling services and other energy services.

