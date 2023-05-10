EF Hutton Maintains Limbach Holdings (LMB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, EF Hutton maintained coverage of Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.62% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Limbach Holdings is 20.74. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 2.62% from its latest reported closing price of 20.21.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Limbach Holdings is 534MM, an increase of 6.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Limbach Holdings. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 24.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMB is 0.06%, an increase of 28.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.77% to 4,577K shares. The put/call ratio of LMB is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 903K shares representing 8.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,035K shares, representing a decrease of 14.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMB by 22.21% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 763K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,014K shares, representing a decrease of 33.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMB by 19.66% over the last quarter.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 655K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 782K shares, representing a decrease of 19.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMB by 8.95% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 240K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 237K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMB by 34.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 233K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 230K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMB by 27.81% over the last quarter.

Limbach Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Limbach provides building infrastructure services, with an expertise in the design, installation and maintenance of HVAC and mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems for a diversified group of commercial and institutional building owners. Limbach employs more than 1,700 employees in 22 offices throughout the United States. The Company's full life-cycle capabilities, from concept design and engineering through system commissioning and recurring 24/7 service and maintenance, position Limbach as a value-added and essential partner for building owners, construction managers, general contractors and energy service companies.

See all Limbach Holdings regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.