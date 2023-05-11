EF Hutton Maintains KLX Energy Services Holdings (KLXE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, EF Hutton maintained coverage of KLX Energy Services Holdings (NASDAQ:KLXE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 197.31% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for KLX Energy Services Holdings is 26.52. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 197.31% from its latest reported closing price of 8.92.

The projected annual revenue for KLX Energy Services Holdings is 930MM, an increase of 18.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in KLX Energy Services Holdings. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 38.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLXE is 0.19%, an increase of 44.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 37.04% to 5,594K shares. The put/call ratio of KLXE is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 909K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 788K shares, representing an increase of 13.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLXE by 63.98% over the last quarter.

Plustick Management holds 503K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 492K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 313K shares, representing an increase of 36.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLXE by 208.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 329K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing an increase of 42.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLXE by 240.68% over the last quarter.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 310K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KLX Energy Services is a provider of diversified oilfield services to leading onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in both conventional and unconventional plays in all of the active major basins throughout the U.S. The Company delivers mission critical oilfield services focused on drilling, completion, intervention and production activities for the most technically demanding wells from over 50 service facilities located in the U.S. KLXE's complementary suite of proprietary products and specialized services is supported by technically skilled personnel and a broad portfolio of innovative in-house R&D, manufacturing, repair and maintenance capabilities.

