EF Hutton Maintains Kidpik (PIK) Buy Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, EF Hutton maintained coverage of Kidpik with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 980.18% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kidpik is $7.14. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 980.18% from its latest reported closing price of $0.66.

The projected annual revenue for Kidpik is $22MM, an increase of 27.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.42.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Two Sigma Securities holds 25K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 20K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 17K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Virtu Financial holds 15K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kidpik. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PIK is 0.01%, an increase of 175.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 75.52% to 103K shares.

Kidpik Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2016, KIDPIK is an online clothing subscription box for kids, offering mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits that are curated based on each member’s style prefrences. KIDPIK deliveres a suprise box monthly or seasonally, providing an effortless and fun experience for parents to outfit their kids. Each seasonal collection is designed in-house by a team with decades of experience desigining childenswear. KIDPIK combines the expertise of fashion stylists with proprietary data science and technology to translate kids’ unique style prefrences into suprise boxes of curated fashion.

